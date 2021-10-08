Bear cubs crash a successful Sons of American Legion golf tournament

KILLINGTON, Vt. – On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 36 in Ludlow held their 17th annual golf tournament at Killington Golf Course in Killington, Vt. Thanks to Chris Kenison and his staff at the Killington Golf Course. They are a top-notch team.

One team was lucky to see a mother bear with her three cubs strolling across the course. One of the cubs decided to steal one of the tee markers. We guess he was taking it back to the den to play with his siblings.

The overall winners shooting a 60, or 12 under par, consisted of the team of Seth Mailhiot, Cody Surething, Torey Surething, and John Taylor Jr. Other tournament winners included Bruce Ingerson for closest to the pin for men and Suzanne Auger for closest to the pin for women. The closet to the line winner was Tom Hyjek.

This tournament is a fundraiser to support our veterans and children. With the support of the players who participated in this year’s tournament as well as our local sponsors, we are able to donate to these worthy causes.

The Sons would like to thank all the volunteers who helped make this tournament possible, especially Gary and Deana Blanchard, Becky Parker and Terry Peabody who made sure all the players had a fabulous lunch. We also want to thank the following hole sponsors that make this tournament possible with their very generous donations: Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36, Ballard Hobart American Legion Auxiliary Unit 36, Baker Distributing, Benson’s Chevrolet Inc., Brewfest Beverage Co., Brooks Excavation, Chico Excavation, Cota & Cota Inc., Countryside Alarms Inc., CSStoneworks, Dave Berry Woodworking, Devereux Builders, Diamond Realty, 802 Auto Body, Farrell Distributors, Gassetts Group, George B. Tucker Inc., Gilcris Enterprises, Green Mountain Sugar House, G&S Connection Inc, Hair By Paula Inc., Johnny’s Kitchen, Jeff Stearns Excavating, Josselyn Brothers Construction Inc., Killington Golf Course, Ludlow Service Center, Ludlow Shell, Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club, Ludlow Village Pizza, Master Plumbing & Heating, M&M Excavating Inc., Moore’s Heating Services, Pete’s Painting Inc., Proctor Pittsford Country Club, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 27 Middlebury, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 67 Chester, Sanderson Contracting, Scott Baitz Property Management, Southside Steakhouse, Squeels on Wheels BBQ, Ted Stryhas Builder Inc., The Honey Dew Man, The Lombard Family, and Wright Construction Company Inc.