Fox Run Golf Course to host tournament

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fox Run Golf Course in Ludlow will host the 7th annual Crown Point Board of Realtors (CPBR) “Golf for a Cause” Tournament on June 12, beginning at 1 p.m. This is one of Vermont’s most beautiful courses. If you have not yet had the opportunity to play this course, this is your chance.

This tournament is CPBR’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds support the Crown Point Board of Realtors Community Fund benefiting local families in need. Aiding hundreds of people each year by contributing to local food banks, schools, fire victims, and helping to make homes more accessible for people with health issues.

This year’s event is a Margaritaville theme scramble format, and big fun is the goal. There will be prizes for the best outfit, and various games on the course. After golf, there will be a silent auction, “Cheeseburger in Paradise BBQ” on the patio, and awards.

A special thank you to our sponsor: Barrett and Valley Associates, Betty McEnaney Bean Group, Brattleboro Savings and Loan, Brooks Excavating, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Claremont, Cummings and Company, Diamond Realty, Fox Run Golf Course, Inside Edge Rentals, Mary W. Davis Realtor and Associates, Prime Lending, Sotheby’s International Realty – Ludlow, Steve Cardarelli Prime Residential Mortgage, Victoria Blodgett Prime Lending, William Ravies Vermont Properties, and WL PLLC.

Put a team of four together and join the fun of this 18-hole scramble format tournament, followed by a barbecue on the patio and awards.

Sign up as a single and we will put you on a team.

Volunteer to help with registration, be witness to the Hole in One Contest to win a car, help sell 50/50 tickets, donate to the silent auction, or become a sponsor.

For auction items and sponsorships, please contact: