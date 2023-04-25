Forts baseball 2023 season underway

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Baseball season has started in the Connecticut River Valley, and the boys of summer – or in this case, springtime – are playing their home openers.

The Charlestown Middle School Forts have entered the 2023 season with a fine roster of 16 eager players. The team came together with a fine, fast, and furious win over Sunapee in the coolness of the afternoon on Tuesday, April 18, at Patch Park in Charlestown.

Ten members of the team are sixth and seventh graders, five from each grade, who will certainly have some playing time, and gain much valuable field experience for next year’s schedule. The core group of players this year is the team’s six eighth graders, who had rounded out last year’s rebuilding team with some hard-fought wins.

Written by Smokey Aumand