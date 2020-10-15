Fall sports schedule, Oct. 22-30

REGION – Fall sports are wrapping up for the season. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22 –

Boys Soccer

Otter Valley at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Windsor at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 3:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24 –

Boys Soccer

Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Windsor, 1 p.m.

Twin Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 27 –

Cross Country

Leland & Gray at Arlington, 4:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30 –

Football

Fall Mountain at Lebanon, 6 p.m.