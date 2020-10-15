Fall sports schedule, Oct. 22-30

REGION – Fall sports are wrapping up for the season. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22 –
Boys Soccer
Otter Valley at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Windsor at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 3:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Windsor, 1 p.m.
Twin Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27 –
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Arlington, 4:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30 –
Football
Fall Mountain at Lebanon, 6 p.m.