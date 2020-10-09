Fall sports schedule, Oct. 15-24

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 15 –

Boys Soccer

Rivendell at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16 –

Boys Soccer

Hartford at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Football

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17 –

Boys Soccer

Brattleboro at Green Mountain, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Long Trail, 2 p.m.

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 11 a.m.

Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.

Otter Valley at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Football

Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 3:15 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 19 –

Boys Soccer

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Leland & Gray at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 20 –

Boys Soccer

Stratton Mountain at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Leland & Gray at Springfield, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4 p.m.

Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 3:45 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Rivendell, 4 p.m.

Poultney at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22 –

Boys Soccer

Otter Valley at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Windsor at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 3:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24 –

Boys Soccer

Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Windsor, 1 p.m.

Twin Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.