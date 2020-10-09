Fall sports schedule, Oct. 15-24

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15 –
Boys Soccer
Rivendell at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16 –
Boys Soccer
Hartford at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Football
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17 –
Boys Soccer
Brattleboro at Green Mountain, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Long Trail, 2 p.m.
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 11 a.m.
Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.
Otter Valley at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Football
Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 3:15 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 19 –
Boys Soccer
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Leland & Gray at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20 –
Boys Soccer
Stratton Mountain at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Springfield, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 3:45 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
Poultney at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22 –
Boys Soccer
Otter Valley at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Windsor at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 3:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Windsor, 1 p.m.
Twin Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.