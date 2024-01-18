Elks Vermont Southern District Hoop Shoot

REGION – The Vermont Elks Southern District Hoop Shoot event was held in Windsor, Vt. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Eleven state Elk lodges took part in their district contest this month. Each district is sending their best shooters to the state contest in

Barre, Vt. on Jan. 27. The first place winners will move on up to the regionals in Portland, Maine, with the ultimate goal of going to the national competition in Chicago, Ill.

Pictured here, left to right: Elks area director Smokey Aumand; Phoenix Schell, 12-13 year age bracket winner; Jaxon Latham, 8-9 year age bracket winner; Kelsey Beam, 10-11 year age bracket winner; and Elks district director Jean Crosby.