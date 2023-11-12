Edgar May Masters Swimmers shine at recent meet

HARTFORD, Vt. – Swimmers from the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center’s Masters Swim Team participated in the 14th annual Leaf Peepers Swim Meet at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center, in Hartford, Vt. The meet consisted of 140 swimmers between the ages of 21-85 years old. The Edgar May was represented by four swimmers who train at the indoor pool in Springfield: Kristen Miller (Ludlow, Vt.), Brooke Decker (Andover, Vt.), Bettina McCrady, (Springfield, Vt.), and Oliver Abbott (Woodstock, Vt.). The four swimmers dominated the field in numerous events.

Miller was first in her age group, second overall female, and set a remarkable new age group meet record of 26.08 seconds in the 50 free. In the 100 free, she was first in her age group and first overall female, with an impressive time of 59.14 seconds.

Abbott secured first place in his age group with a remarkable time of 25.14 seconds in the 50 free. In the 500 free, he dominated his age group, finishing in first place with a time of six minutes and 10 seconds. He claimed another first place win in his age group in the 25 back, swimming the event in just 14 seconds.

McCrady took first place in her age group in the 25 free, and set a new age group meet record with a time of 18.86 seconds.

Decker earned first place in her age group in the 25 free, and set a new age group meet record with a remarkable time of 14.61 seconds.

These exceptional performances not only reflect the swimmers’ hard work and dedication, but also set the bar for excellence in their respective age groups.

For those interested in joining the Edgar May Masters Swim Team, the word “Masters” has nothing to do with your skill level or current ability in the pool, just your age. Masters Swim is for those looking to improve their fitness through the sport of swimming. Workouts will vary strokes, and throughout the week focus on speed, endurance, and technique. There are three workouts per week at the Edgar May: Monday from 6-7 a.m., Thursday from 6-7p.m., and Saturday from 7-8 a.m. This program is led by Kristen Miller, our wellness director. She is a former Division 1 swimmer and trained U.S. Masters Swimming coach.

The next exciting opportunity to compete for Edgar May Masters swimmers will be at The GYM Turkey Day Prep Meet, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19. The event will take place at the YMCA Allard Center in Goffstown, N.H.

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, 140 Clinton Street in Springfield, provides area residents of all ages with the opportunities and resources necessary to live an active and healthy lifestyle in a safe, clean, and supportive environment. For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.