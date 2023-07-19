CVPWFL youth football and cheerleader camp

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – From Aug. 7-11 the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League (CVPWFL) will be hosting the four-day Jim Tully Football & Cheerleader Camp, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Hadley Field Complex at Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) in Westminster, Vt., for kids entering grades three through eight, and cheerleaders 4-14 years of age.

Football players attending must wear shorts, T-shirts, and sneakers, and cheerleaders must wear shorts or sweatpants, T-Shirts, and sneakers.

Instruction at the camp will be by coaches that have coached at different levels of football and cheerleading from Pee Wee to college.

Thursday, Aug. 10, there will be signups for the CVPWFL season at BFUHS, at 5:30 p.m., with no camp that day.

There is a small cost per camper to participate. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt, and Friday night there will be pizza provided by Athens Pizza.

Camp registration will be Monday, Aug. 7, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Children from anywhere may attend this camp, and are encouraged to do so, as the upcoming football season is close.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Casey Cota at 802-463-9850, Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902, or Laura Lockerby at 802-376-4305.

Great instruction and fun for all at the 12th annual Jim Tully Football & Cheerleader Camp.

All four nights there will be a guest speaker to talk about Pee Wee, high school, college, and NFL football experiences.