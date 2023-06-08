Crown Point Board of Realtors Golf for a Cause Tournament

LUDLOW, Vt. – Crown Point Board of Realtors’ (CPBR) Golf for a Cause Tournament will be held on June 12, beginning at 1 p.m., at Fox Run Golf Course in Ludlow. This CPBR’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds support the Crown Point Board of Realtors community fund, benefiting local families in need. Aiding hundreds of people each year by contributing to local food banks, schools, fire victims, and helping to make homes more accessible for people with health issues.

This fund allowed for an immediate grant to be donated to a young family with four children that just had a parent pass away suddenly. Because of events like this, one the Crown Point Board of Realtors can quickly respond when there is a need in our community. Please consider this worthy cause.

This year’s event is a Margaritaville theme scramble format, and big fun is the goal. There will be prizes for the best outfit, and various games on the course. After golf, there will be a silent auction, “Cheese Burger in Paradise BBQ” on the patio, and awards.

There is still time to register to play! Put a team of four together and join the fun of this 18-hole scramble format tournament, followed by a barbecue on the patio and awards. Sign up as a single and we will put you on a team. Volunteer to help with registration, be a witness to the hole-in-one contest to win a car, help sell 50/50 raffle tickets, donate to the silent auction, or become a sponsor.

For a registration form, contact Suzanne Garvey at 802-236-4341 or s.garvey@davisandcompany.com, Frank Provence at 802-345-3894 or frank@diamondrealtyvt.com, Eric Scott at 908-370-1619 or escott.bva@gmail.com, or Lisa Kelly at 802 345-6581 or lisa@cummingsvt.com.