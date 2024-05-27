Courtney Rohrig inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA) held the Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring the 2024 inductees. The event took place on Friday, May 10, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier, Vt. Among the 12 candidates being honored was former Black River High School standout athlete Courtney Rohrig. Recognized as a three-sport athlete for Black River High School from 2006-2010, Rohrig was instrumental in the success of the soccer, basketball, and softball teams. In soccer, Courtney scored 142 goals, along with 50 career assists, leading her team to three straight championships. She was also named to the Lion’s Cup Soccer team, and was recognized as an all-state player three years in a row. In basketball, she scored 1,684 points and earned all-league honors four straight years. A four-year starter in softball, she possessed a strong arm playing center field, and she set a school record with 35 home runs, claiming three straight Division IV State Titles.

In accepting the honor, Courtney recognized and gave special thanks to her family, teammates, coaches, and a special thanks to the community of Ludlow. She will fondly remember the impromptu celebrations after capturing state titles, and the firetruck parades through town. She also felt especially honored in receiving this award, as Black River High School has closed its doors as of 2020.

Accompanying Courtney was her mother Brenda Clark, her brother Bobby from Tampa, Fla., and her sister Nicole with her daughter from Monkton, Vt. Also in attendance was her former soccer coach Patrick Pullinen.

Courtney currently resides in Portland, Ore., and works as a physical therapist. She joins other fellow Black River alumni and VPA inductees John Witalec (2018/Official), Stewart Schmidt (2014/Official), and Bruce Stryhas (2023/Athlete).