Cosmos tenacious against Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Friday, May 5, the Springfield Cosmos hosted the Burr and Burton Bulldogs, and the end result was phenomenal. The Bulldogs may have won in buckets, but Cosmos Nation won in school spirit, sportsmanship, hard work and gratitude.

From tip off to the ending buzzer in the fourth quarter, the game was intense and overwhelming. Burr and Burton set the tone of the game, and the Cosmos worked hard for the entire game to keep up with them. Throughout the entire game, Salls was working to be one step ahead of his opponent, senior Dylan Skandera. The Bulldogs fought to keep their lead, but could not keep it for long because of Salls’ determination, and his team’s defense, perseverance, and quick thinking. The Bulldogs controlled the inside with rebounds, as they overpowered the Cosmos with their height.

E. Toner and T. Jackson battled in the paint with sophomore Bulldog Lane Sargent offensively and defensively, and kept the Bulldogs to scoring 30 points to the Cosmos’ 27. Bulldogs coach Don Benasich commented that the Cosmos were the toughest team the Bulldogs have played this season.