Cosmos fall to Tigers, defeat Rutland

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On April 18, the Springfield Unified Basketball team traveled to Middlebury Union High School to take on the Middlebury Tigers. It was the Cosmos third game of the season, which ended in a 20-34 loss against the tigers. This was the team’s first away game. Despite the loss, athletes learned new skills and improved their game to beat Rutland on April 25, at Dressel Gym in Springfield, Vt.

The Middlebury game was low scoring for both teams. High scorers for the night were Trinity Todd with six points, to follow with four points were Isaiah Short, Emily Toner, and Sam Bailey. Rosie Leon chipped in two points for the Cosmos as well. For the Tigers, high scorers were Tyreese Tucker and Conner Swan, each with eight points, followed by Nate Buell with six points. A thank you to the Tigers for their sportsmanship.

On Thursday, April 25, at Dressler Gym, the Springfield Cosmos defeated Rutland 45-25. First, Unified would like to thank Springfield students, families and friends, and our community for taking the time out of your busy schedule to come and watch this victory. The Cosmos dominated rebounding and shooting for the night. Aggressive defense by Echo Powers and Lucas Orchitt was phenominal with his one-to-one defense.

At the end of the first quarter, the Cosms were behind by six with a score of 8-14. During the second quarter, the Cosmos’ momentum soared to gain the lead by four points with a halftime score of 21-17. Buckets from Bailey, Bills, and a free throw shot from Todd allowed for this lead.

It was in the second quarter that the Cosmos decided they were going to take this game from Rutland. Unified veteran senior Bailey is a strong asset for the Cosmos. He is aware on each end of the court and will beat every player to the block. Freshman Lucas Orchitt is a defensive asset to the team as he helps shut down the opposing team’s leading scorer. Echo Powers is another asset on defense.

Back to Back buckets in the third and fourth quarters from Toner, Johnson, Bailey, and Bills allowed the green and white to reign in a huge win. Nine of 11 players scored in the game.

For Rutland, Agee, Sabino, and Whitcome each contributed two, Morton added one, and Capen scored 18 for the night.