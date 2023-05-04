Cosmos beat Otters 50-33

BRANDON, Vt. – On Monday, April 24, the Cosmos headed up north to take yet another win with a 50-33 victory over the Otter Valley Otters. Springfield Unified Basketball is on a three-game winning streak. In Otter Valley, Springfield was able to have every single Cosmos score on their team. With this accomplishment, and their sportsmanlike conduct, they conquered.

Sebastian Salls came out strong in the first quarter with six points and rebound after rebound. The cosmos were dominating the boards offensively and defensively throughout the contest. Tim Jackson also battled the boards and earned six points, with three rebounds and one steal. Brianna Salo and Lexy Bills each chipped in two in the first eight minutes, with Springifeld ending the quarter with a 16-7 lead.

The lead continued into the second quarter, with rebounds from Alana Blum and Sam Bailey. Bailey was strong on offense, with putbacks that gave him six points, and Blum was able to get a basket as well.

In the third quarter, more buckets were made. For the Cosmos the team scattered these points throughout the game with each player contributing their share. By doing this, they were able to increase their lead by 17 points at the end of the third quarter with a 40-23 lead.

In the final quarter, they shared more buckets amongst themselves to give Springfield the big win over Otter Valley.

Throughout the whole game, Springfield’s players scored points, rebounded, and played hard defense.

Final point totals were Sebastian Salls with 10 points, Tim Jackson with eight points, Lexy Bills and Sam Bailey both with six points, Emily Toner, Isaiah Short, Josh Graves, and Alana Blum each with four points, and Brianna Salo, Patrick Toner, and Nakita Merritt each with two points.

On Wednesday, April 26, Springfield heads out to Mill River for a 4 p.m. tip off.