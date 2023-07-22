Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football and Flag Football signups

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – CVPWFL is entering its 55th year of football, and will have their yearly signups and try-outs on Thursday, Aug. 10, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, both at 5:30 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Union High School. Also, equipment issue will be on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5:30pm. Please wear shorts, T-shirts, and sneakers to try-outs, which will take place after registration. It is open to children entering third grade through eighth grade throughout the Connecticut Valley, including Vermont and New Hampshire residents.

There is now a third grade team. Grades four through six participate in Pee Wee Football, and grades seven and eight grade participate in our Junior High Program.

You must attend one of the signup nights to register, and players already in the league must attend one of these dates as well or make arrangements by calling Jeff Potter at 802-376-5266, or Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902. Cheerleaders, ages 4-14, must also sign up on one of these dates, or contact Laura Lockerby at 802-376-4305.

There are no weight limits. Every kid is welcome.

Again this year, we will be offering flag football for the younger players. The age groups are 4-7 years old. Signups will be at the same time as Pee Wee Football dates.