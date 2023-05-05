Chester Volleyball League 2023 Season

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Vermont Volleyball League (CVVL) is excited to announce the start of its upcoming 2023 outdoor volleyball season. The league, which brings together players of all skill levels ages 14 and up, aims to promote fitness and community.

The new sand courts at Thomas Field, located at the corner of Balch Road and Route 11 in Chester, are the passion project of the local volleyball community. This year, the courts come complete with outdoor lighting and a new pavilion, with bathrooms and a rustic kitchen, making it the perfect spot for post-game grill-outs.

“Our league is all about creating a fun and inclusive environment for people to play volleyball,” says Jessica Citera, local realtor and the organizer of the league. “We strive to provide a supportive and positive atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the game, make friends, and keep the spirit of volleyball in southern Vermont alive.”

The summer league is open to coed teams with up to eight players, and will play on Tuesday nights throughout the summer, starting on May 23 and ending with a playoff tournament on Aug. 26. Team fees include membership access to all league events.

For those who aren’t able to commit to a full season of play, interested volleyballers can look forward to pick-up nights on Fridays and Sundays, monthly tournaments, and an end-of-season 4s league that starts in August.

The Chester Vermont Volleyball League has already generated a buzz in the community. Many enthusiastic new and returning players are signing up to participate in the upcoming season, and to help the club introduce the sport to new generations of players.

For more information on the Chester Vermont Volleyball League, including how to sign up, please visit us on Facebook @chestervtvolleyball or email chestervtvolleyball@gmail.com.