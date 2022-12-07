BF Hoop Shoot champions

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Hoop Shoot (Free Throws) contest took place this past Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bellows Falls Middle School Gym.

We crowned five local (Bellows Falls / Fall Mt.) basketball players with first place awards, based on age group.

First place Winners;

8-9 girls age group = McKenna Stoodley, 10-11 = Johanna Kissell, 12-13 = Delaney Stoodley, 10-11 boys = Samuel Schreiter, 12-13 = Jacob Kissell.

Second place;

10-11 girls = Olivia Tostrop, 12-13 = Loralei Hill, 12-13 boys = Cruz Febbie.

Any event cannot happen without volunteers, we want to thank Karen Stoodley, Allie Lansberry, Nancy and Floyd Lafoe, Christine Cook, Pat Kiniry, Bill Hammond, Ric Aumand, Ryan Stoodley, and Chairman Smokey Aumand.

The above first place winners move on to the district event in Windsor, Vt., Jan. 8, 2023. First place shooters from there move on to the Vt. state contest in Barre on Jan. 23, 2023. Thank you to the players and volunteers.