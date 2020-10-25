Bellows Falls Junior League has successful season

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Every year the Bellows Falls Junior League provides baseball opportunity for youth in the Greater Rockingham area. This year we started late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

We held a successful baseball season for area youth between the ages of 9-12 as well as a Babe Ruth age 15-U level, on both the instructional and competitive levels. As a group, we were able to do this safely and still have fun. This could not have happened without the hard work put forth by our volunteer coaches, board members, players’ families, and our supportive community.

Multiple area sponsors donated funds to help pay for league expenses such as umpire fees, league and tournament fees, insurance, field maintenance, and equipment and supplies. On behalf of the BFJL, I would like to thank those who donated to our league in 2020: Bellows Falls Elks, J&H Sporting Goods, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chroma Technology, Dari Joy, Matt Hayes, and Ken Hayes-Builder.