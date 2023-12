BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Elks Lodge #1619 held their annual Hoop Shoot on Saturday, Dec. 2. The event was well attended, with 24 local area players participating. Divided into boys and girls, contestants shot free throws in separate age brackets of 8-9 years old, 10-11 years old, and 12-13 years old. The first place shooters of each group are moving on up to the district level. Districts will be held in Windsor, Vt., on Jan. 7, at 10 a.m.