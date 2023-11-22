Bellows Falls Elks Free Throw Contest

REGION – The Elks Basketball Free Throw Contest will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9:45 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Bellows Falls Middle School, 15 School Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.

This event is open to all participants ages 8-13, from the Bellows Falls Union area through the Fall Mountain region.

The event will consist of 25 free throws, with six trophies handed out to the first place finishers of each age bracket (8-9, 10-11, and 12-13).

Doors open at 9:45 a.m. for registration, and the event starts at 10 a.m.

This event is sponsored by Bellows Falls Elks Lodge #1619. First place shooters will move on to the district level competition on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at 10 a.m., in Windsor, Vt.