Bellows Falls brings home Liquid Gold Cup in 31-22 win in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Friday, Feb.19, Bellows Falls Union High School’s girls basketball team traveled to rival Springfield Cosmos and returned home with The Liquid Gold Cup after a 31-22 win on the road.

Sydney Bazin scored 16 points with Bre Stockman and Julia Nystrom contributing six points each.

According to Coach Todd Wells, even the pandemic couldn’t keep down the Bellows Falls and Springfield rivalry. “It’s been a great rivalry between the two towns ever since I can remember growing up, and every year we bring a little extra energy to playing Springfield.”

He adds, “I thought our defense was pretty good, and we did a good job at holding Springfield to no second chance shots.”