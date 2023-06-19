Annual Springfield Duck Run

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) presents its annual Fit ‘N Fun Duck Run and Wellness Fair on Saturday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m., at 80 Jack and Jill Lane, North Springfield, Vt. The event is a fundraiser to support efforts to bring family wellness to our region and will be held outdoors.

Enjoy this dinnertime block party with friends and family, complete with food vendors, rock climbing wall, bounce house, foam cannon, games, auction, resources, and so much more. Admission is free and all are welcomed. Thanks to McGee Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Springfield for sponsoring the event for our community.

Tickets are on sale now for those who would like to enter rubber ducks to race down the Black River in the famous Duck Run starting at 6 p.m. A small registration fee gets you a chance at big cash prizes up to $250. Visit www.sapcc-vt.org for more information, and to sponsor ducks while they last.

The popular Decorate-a-Duck contest is also back as part of this event, where entrants are eligible to win $100. Show your creativity, represent your business, or just have fun turning a large rubber duck into art and then entering it into one of three categories: best disguised duck, best duck by a student, and best children’s book/movie themed duck. Registration is now open at www.sapcc-vt.org – the entry fee includes the large rubber duck. All ducks must be decorated and returned by June 30 to be eligible for prizes.

If you would like to be a part of this event by having a free booth for your organization, please visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/duckrun23 for more information and to register by June 26.

For more information, contact SAPCC by calling 802-886-5242, or sending an email to sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.