Annual Okemo Valley Chamber Golf Tournament winners

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their 11th Annual Golf Tournament at the Crown Point Country Club.

Winners of the tournament are: first place, Team Servpro, Adam Kobeski, Chris McIntosh, Derek Paul, Ryan Paul; second place Team Real Log Homes and Timberpeg, Jerome Bastille, Jake Cole, Mike Heffernan, Mike Pollari; third place, Team Fortuna, Robert Fortuna, Zach Fortuna, Sean Kane, Zach Smith; and Team Spirit, Team Centinel Financial/OVWC, Darlene Remy, Peter Sechoka, Steven Sechoka.

A special thank you to Golf Committee members Lisa Hamm-Greenawalt of Lake Rescue Chalet and Darlene Remy of the Okemo Valley Women’s Club for all their efforts. We also greatly appreciated Kalem and his team from the CPCC for helping to make this a great event. Thank you also to all our golf sponsors who helped to make this event possible.

To learn more about the many sponsors, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com/11th-annual-okemo-valley-chamber-golf-tournament-9-25-20.