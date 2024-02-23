WNESU voting dates and locations

REGION – The districts comprising Windham Northeast Supervisory Union (WNESU) are preparing for voter turnout in the coming weeks. Please see below for information on the WNESU district voting opportunities.

For the Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) District, voting from the floor will take place on Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., at Bellows Falls Union High School, and will include voting on Articles 1-4, and Articles 6 and 7, see www.wnesu.org for linked articles. Voting by Australian ballot will take place on Tuesday, March 5, and will include voting on the presidential primary, and the Bellows Falls Union High School District and River Valley Technical Center budgets.

For the Athens/Grafton School District, a pre-Town Meeting (Informational) will take place on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m., at Grafton Elementary School. Voting by Australian ballot will take place on Tuesday, March 5, and will include voting on the presidential primary, town items on the ballot, the Athens/Grafton School District budget, the Bellows Falls Union High School and River Valley Tech Center budgets, and open school board positions for the Athens/Grafton School Board and the BFUHS School Board (representing Grafton)

For the Westminster Town School District, voting from the floor will take place on Saturday, March 2, at the Westminster Town Meeting, beginning at 10 a.m., at Bellows Falls Union High School, and will include voting on the Westminster Town School District budget, and town items. Voting by Australian ballot will take place on Tuesday, March 5, and will include voting on the presidential primary, town items on the ballot, the Bellows Falls Union High School District and River Valley Technical Center budgets, and open school board positions for Westminster Town School Board and the BFUHS School Board (representing Westminster).

For the Rockingham Town School District, Rockingham voters will have two separate ballot voting dates, March 5 and April 2. Voting by Australian ballot will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and will include voting on the presidential primary, and the Bellows Falls Union High School District and River Valley Technical Center budgets. Voting from the floor will take place on Monday, April 1, at 7 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Opera House, and will include Articles 1, 3, 4, and 5; see www.wnesu.org for linked articles. Voting by Australian ballot will take place on Tuesday, April 2, and will include voting on the Rockingham Town School district budget, open school board positions for both the Rockingham Town School Board and the BFUHS School Board (representing Rockingham), town items on the ballot and the ratification of Rockingham’s March 5 voting

Ballot voting locations are as follows: In Athens, Athens Town Office, 25 Brookline Road, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; in Grafton, Grafton Elementary School, 58 School Street, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; in Rockingham, Masonic Temple, 61 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; in Westminster, Westminster Fire Station, 103 Grout Ave, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.