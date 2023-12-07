WNESU survey

WESTMINSTER STATION, Vt. – The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union (WNESU) Board of School Directors is required to provide oversight and policy direction to our Superintendent of Schools Andy Haas. As one part of that process, the board is conducting a brief survey.

Students, teachers, parents, community members, and WNESU staff are all invited and encouraged to participate and provide their valuable insights. Even if you feel you don’t have direct experience, your perceptions and comments are helpful. In part, the survey is requesting input on organizational vision, direction, and leadership by the superintendent; the superintendent’s role in promoting a positive learning environment for students; and the superintendent’s role in welcoming active engagement from parents, families, and community members.

Responses are anonymous, with submissions due by Dec. 14. Please participate, and encourage others to do so as well.

The survey is available at www.wnesu.org.