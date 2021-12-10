Winter sports program back at LES

LUDLOW, Vt. – The community has once again come together to support the beloved winter sports program at Ludlow Elementary School.

The Ludlow Parent-Teacher Group will run the program for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. The six-week program offers elementary school students the opportunity to ski or snowboard at Okemo Mountain.

This year the PTG will be providing transportation to and from the mountain. The winter sports program is volunteer-led and relies on parents and community members for its success. The program has been partially funded by the generous financial support of Mary W. Davis Realty and will continue to offer significantly reduced rates to all students.

Okemo Mountain School has gifted helmets to the program for those students who are financially unable to procure one. The program will run Wednesdays from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18.

Volunteers are still needed. If you are interested, please contact the PTG at LudlowPTG@gmail.com. If you would like to make a donation to the program, please mail to Ludlow PTG, 45 Main St, Ludlow, VT 05149.