Winona Smith scholarship opportunities now open

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship program. Created in 1998 to honor the legacy of league leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.

Three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement, and come highly recommended by their teacher.

Applications, due on May 1, can be completed online at www.bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails. Students need to submit two 500-word essays, one on issues concerning voting rights, and the other on the impact of a recent civic, national, or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required at www.bit.ly/LWVTeacherRec.

The scholarship can be applied towards continuation of education in an accredited vocational-technical or trade school and two- or four-year college or university. Scholarship recipients will be announced on June 1.

Last year, LWV scholarships were awarded to students from Thetford Academy, Windsor, Otter Valley Union, and Middlebury Union High Schools.

Questions can be directed to Becky Miller at lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization, working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. We empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy, education, and litigation, at the local, state, and national levels. Membership is open to men and women of all ages. With more than 100 years of experience, the League is one of America’s most trusted grassroots organizations.