Wantastiquet Rotary scholarship winners

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Wantastiquet in Londonderry has awarded $6,000 in second semester scholarships to six students. East student receives $1,000. This scholarship is a second semester scholarship. The student must successfully complete their second term to receive their scholarship money. The money was raised for the scholarship by running a 250 Club monthly raffle, a no show scholarship gala, a cookout at the Fourth of July parade in Londonderry, and selling McKenzie hot dogs at the Peru Fair.

This year’s scholarship winners are: Halyn McIntyre of Londonderry, Katherine Samuelson of Winhall, Kylie Prins of Weston, Delana Underwood of Jamaica, Christina Czechel of Londonderry, and Cassidy Fusco of Windham.

The Rotary Club congratulates the winners, and thanks the community for participating in the fundraising to make these scholarships happen.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Wantastiquet Rotary Scholarship Fund, please contact club president Tom Widger at tewidger@gmail.com, or mail your donations to Wantastiquet Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 309, Londonderry, VT 05143.

If you would like to join the Wantastiquet Rotary Club, meetings are held at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry, Vt.