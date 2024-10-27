VTSU information session at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library will host a Vermont State University (VTSU) information session on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Join us to learn about opportunities for adult learners to earn a college degree in a format that works with your family and work commitments, too.

A VTSU admissions representative will explain the online education programs available through VTSU Online (www.vermontstate.edu/vtsuonline), how to apply for admission, and how you might even be able to earn your degree for free. See www.vermontstate.edu/freetuitionforvt for details. This informational program is free and open to the public.

Please register at www.vermontstate.edu/rockinghamlibraryprogram so we know you’re coming. The Rockingham Library is located at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.