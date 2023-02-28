VPA announces its Hall of Fame Class of 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Since the creation of the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) Hall of Fame in 2001, the VPA has honored more than 280 student-athletes, coaches/advisors, administrators, officials, media members, and contributors for their efforts on behalf of students across Vermont. One local been selected for induction into the Hall of Fame for the Vermont Principals’ Association in May.

Bruce Stryhas of Ludlow was an outstanding three-sport student-athlete for Black River High School class of 1962. Stryhas played soccer, was a great pitcher and hitter in baseball, and really shined on the basketball court. He was Black River’s first player to score over 1,000 career points, leading Black River to three appearances in the finals. Stryhas was a great passer as well, he had 21 assists in one game. He went to the University of Connecticut for one year before transferring and being a standout starter for some of the top St. Michael’s College teams.

The VPA Hall of Fame class of 2023, including Stryhas, will be formally inducted on Friday, May 12 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., and the induction ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony can be purchased through the ticket order form on the VPA website or by calling the VPA office at 802-229-0547. For more information about the nomination process, the criteria for selection, the current listed of inductees, the committee, and more, please visit www.vpaonline.org/athletics/vpa-hall-of-fame/.