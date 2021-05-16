Vermont Technical College Honor Society inductees, award recipients

RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. – 2021 marks the 12th annual Vermont Technical College Honors Celebration, a chance to celebrate our students’ success. These students have demonstrated the hard work, commitment, and dedication needed to succeed in rigorous programs, and soon will be leaders in their professions. They are joining a history of students recognized for academic excellence and college service, and are receiving recognition by professional societies.

Leanna Mager of Westminster has been recognized for Veterinary Technology Department Greatest All-Around Academic Development.

Theron Wilkinson of Bellows Falls has been recognized for Phi Theta Kappa.

Andrea Garcia of Proctorsville has been recognized for Sigma Theta Tau.

