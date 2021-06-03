University of New Hampshire announces May graduates

DURHAM, N.H. – The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham over the weekend of Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23, 2021. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.

Katrina Ewens of Londonderry, Vt., graduated honors with a AAS degree in applied animal science. Tessa Tavares of Putney, Vt., graduated with a MSW degree in social work. Alyson Jacobs of Stratton, Vt., graduated with a BS degree in business administration in entrepreneurial studies.