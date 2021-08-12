Tuckerman Wunderle honored in Emerson College writing award

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Emerson College Writing, Literature, & Publishing student Tuckerman Wunderle of Bellows Falls, Vt., was honored at 2021 Senior Writing Awards. Wunderle received Honorable Mention in Critical Essay.

Wunderle pursued a degree in Writing, Lit & Pub: Literature and is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2021.

