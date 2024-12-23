TRORC now accepting scholarship applications for 2025

REGION – The Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission (TRORC) is now accepting applications for its scholarship program for 2025. Ten awards of $2,000 will be given to qualified applicants. Applications will be accepted until Friday, April 11, at 5 p.m.

Please visit TRORC’s scholarship program web page for the application, www.trorc.org/about/trorc-scholarship-program

The governing board of the Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission believes that our region’s future is enhanced by wise and forward-looking stewardship of the land, natural resources, and public institutions, as well as thoughtful investment in the next generation.

The program was established to encourage and recognize high school students pursuing career and life choices that align with the vision and values of vibrant, diverse, and sustainable communities, as articulated in our regularly updated Regional Plan.

TRORC strongly believes that academic performance should be one of many factors in awarding scholarships. TRORC will also consider a student’s record in community service-oriented activities and volunteer work; engagement with civic institutions; activities that advance diversity, equity, and inclusion; leadership skills; innovative thinking and problem-solving; examples of obstacles overcome; as well as entrepreneurship and resourcefulness.

For information about the TRORC scholarship program, please contact Kyra Wood, grants manager, 802-457-3188, extension 3008, or at kwood@trorc.org.

TRORC provides professional planning, mapping, facilitation, grant writing, and project management services for its 30 member towns in east-central Vermont.