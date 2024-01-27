TRORC 2024 Scholarship Program

WOODSTOCK, Vt. – Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission (TRORC) announced its 2024 Scholarship Program on Jan. 4. This year, TRORC will be awarding 10 $2,000 scholarships to the area’s graduating seniors.

“We are so pleased to be able to continue our Scholarship Program this year. It’s our way of supporting the region’s students as they continue their educations,” stated Nancy Jones of Bradford, Vt., who leads TRORC’s Scholarship Committee.

“Investing in our youth is the best investment we can make,” stated Peter Gregory, TRORC’s executive director.

The Scholarship Program is open to all students residing in one of TRORC’s 30 towns who are successfully completing a state-approved secondary (high school) education program, and have been accepted into an accredited post-secondary education or career program. TRORC’s scholarship award payment is made at the end of the awardee’s first college semester, provided they receive an average grade of B or better. Applicants from diverse backgrounds including identities, abilities, economic, and racial backgrounds are highly encouraged to apply.

Applications are due via email no later than close of business on April 12.

Full application details are available at TRORC’s website, www.trorc.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-Scholarship-Program-Announcement-v2.pdf

For more information about the Scholarship Program, contact Mary Olmo at molmo@trorc.org, or at 802-457-3188.