Training Week marks beginning of school at Kurn Hattin Homes

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – As summer comes to a close, Kurn Hattin Homes’ staff prepare for the new school year. For the first time since August 2020 due to Covid, Kurn Hattin Homes teachers, houseparents, and staff all gathered for Training Week. Training Week is the only time when Kurn Hattin Homes has no children on campus.

The weeklong schedule begins at 8 a.m. and typically continues until 3 p.m. The days are filled with presentations and discussions, which include curriculum updates, policies, best practices, and diversity training. It’s also a time when new staff are introduced and others are acknowledged with a “Above and Beyond Award” for stepping up to take on responsibilities outside of their normal role. This year, however, “Due to aspects of Covid, all of you went above and beyond what you’re normally asked to do, and excelled. You all deserve our grateful thanks. We appreciate what you’re willing to do and will do in making sure our children are growing, excelling, and being transformed into contributing members of society,” said Steve Harrison, executive director.

Executive Committee and Board of Trustees President Mark Bodin also noted, “The opportunity to make a difference is so big here, and I’m so appreciative of all that you always do.”

We all are now ready to welcome our students return.

Follow their journey at www.kurnhattin.org.