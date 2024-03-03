Terrier Hall of Fame nominations open

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Terrier Hall of Fame is proud to announce that we are seeking nominations for our 2024 class. Nominations are open through April 30.

We are looking to honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the proud terrier tradition. The nominee must be a graduate from Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) or Bellows Falls High School (BFHS), and been out of school for at least 10 years, or a teacher/staff member/coach at BFUHS or BFHS for at least 10 years, or a member of the community, and has given to the proud Terrier Tradition for a minimum of 10 years.

To submit your nomination, or for more information, please visit our webpage, www.sites.google.com/wnesu.com/terrierhalloffame, and our facebook page www.facebook.com/TerrierHallofFame.

The inductees and information on the induction ceremony will be available in the summer of 2024.