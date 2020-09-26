REGION – Samantha Pike of Chester was named to Northern Vermont University’s President’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the President’s List.

Emily Barr of Ludlow was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the Dean’s List.

