Student winners of Reading is an Investment financial education

MONTPELIER, Vt. – State Treasurer Beth Pearce announced the names of 20 Vermont students who won this year’s prize drawing for the Treasurer’s Office’s Reading is an Investment financial education program. The winners were drawn from 2,419 K-6 students who completed all steps of the financial literacy curriculum, entitling them to the drawing for one of 20 $250 college savings accounts.

“We’re incredibly proud of all our Vermont students who persevered through a challenging year of school closures and distance learning to take part in the Reading is an Investment program,” said Treasurer Beth Pearce. “We’re also grateful to the educators who spotlighted financial education in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, when many demands competed for classroom time. We’re thrilled so many students completed all the program requirements and built these critical life skills. These lessons build a strong foundation for a lifetime of financial wellbeing.”

Reading is an Investment teaches K-6 students about managing money by providing educators with a set of curated books, lesson plans, and resources to teach financial concepts. People’s United Bank underwrites the program, enabling the Treasurer’s Office to provide 140 Vermont schools all the materials they need for classroom instruction. The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation provides the college savings account prizes.

Local student winners include Brooklyn Foley of Ludlow Elementary School, Emily Jones of Mount Holly Elementary School, and Jake Smith of Weathersfield Elementary School.

Since the program launched in 2010, more than 44,000 Vermont students have completed the lessons.

“When our students learn financial concepts, they build necessary skills that help them secure their financial future. We’re grateful to our sponsors, and all the administrators, educators, and parents who work as a team to teach Vermont kids about managing their bottom line.”