Stryhas inducted into VPA Hall of Fame

MONTPELIER, Vt. – A former Black River Academy three-sport standout, who went on to star on the St. Michael’s College basketball team, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Vermont Principals’ Association. Bruce Stryhas was honored for his incredible high school career on the basketball court and soccer and baseball fields in Ludlow.

He was among 12 people honored – including seven student-athletes – at a sold-out banquet at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier.

Stryhas, a 1962 Black River graduate, played soccer, was a great pitcher and hitter in baseball, and really shined on the basketball court. He was Black River’s first player to score over 1,000 career points, leading the Presidents to three appearances in the Division II basketball finals, though the Presidents came up just short each time. Stryhas was a great passer as well, and had 21 assists in one game.

He thanked his teammates, coaches, and the community for the ongoing support through the years. He said Ludlow was a special place to grow up.

Stryhas went on to play basketball at the University of Connecticut for his freshman season, before transferring and being a standout starter for some of the top nationally ranked basketball teams for St. Michael’s College in Colchester.

Since the creation of the Hall of Fame in 2001, the VPA has honored more than 280 student-athletes, coaches, advisors, administrators, officials, media members, and contributors for their efforts on behalf of students across Vermont.

Each year, nominations are accepted throughout the year from the general public, to honor those that have helped with sports and activities at VPA-member schools. The VPA’s Hall of Fame Committee considers the nominations based on the criteria outlined on the website.

For more information about the nomination process, the criteria for selection, the current list of inductees, the committee, and more, please visit www.vpaonline.org/athletics/vpa-hall-of-fame.