STEM education in action at the Expeditionary School

LUDLOW, Vt. – Students at the Expeditionary School at Black River spent last week working with STEM educator, Eric Feldborg, a seasoned educational development leader with a robust background in science and math as well as a doctorate in education.

The students recently partook in two days of creative STEM learning at the Expeditionary School. One such project they engaged in was the task of taking everyday objects – popsicle sticks, glue, marshmallows, and raw spaghetti – and either building a bridge or a tower. This meant the students not only had to experiment to find the best methods for building a sturdy structure, it also meant they had to get creative to look at these objects with a whole new potential to support the engineering piece as a whole and accomplish the task. Working in small groups, students took on the challenge and built their very own mini engineering feats.

Eric is leading our kayak building summer camp and there is still space to sign up today. The camp takes place from July 26 through Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a kayak building course will take place on the front lawn of 43 Main Street. It is for students entering grades 6-12. Scholarships are available. This interactive summer program teaches student boat builders how to build, maintain, and restore kayaks. Students should be prepared to work hard, have fun, and go home with new skills and an eye for what it takes to keep kayaks afloat. We are currently accepting any interested and motivated students.

Two theater camps are also being offered this summer. Rise and Shine: The Hero Project is a theatre camp for ages 6-10. The camp takes place from July 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In this theater camp, students will invent and embody their favorite hero or heroine by portraying them in original scenes, songs, monologues, or dances. Broadway veteran and Andover resident Susan Haefner will provide students with a safe and joyful inventive process, guiding students in developing their singing, dancing, and acting skills while promoting listening, collaboration, storytelling, communication, and empathy. If the participants choose, there will be an option to present an informal performance for family or friends.

The second theater camp is for children ages 11-17 and is from July 19-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Haefner leads this theater camp focusing on comedy, acting techniques, improvisation, and performance practice. Activities will include acting, writing sketches, improvisation, comedy, basic dance and movement, set design, music and video production, costume design, and more.

The School is thrilled to announce their newest fundraising total for The Pathways To Possibilities Campaign. The campaign has now raised $61,128 towards the goal of $150,000. If you are interested in supporting the campaign, please visit our website: www.blackriveris.org/fund2021. To register for camps, or inquire about more information, please visit www.blackriveris.org/camp or email kendra@blackriveris.org.