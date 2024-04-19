SRES students explore theater at MSA

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – In an exciting collaboration, Main Street Arts (MSA) in Saxtons River and fourth grade students from Saxtons River Elementary School (SRES) joined forces to explore the world of theater games. The students participated in four one-hour workshops, led by MSA’s teaching artist Putnam Smith. The workshops incorporated theatrical exercises, focused on listening, speaking, improvisation, and community building.

Friday afternoon, the students proudly shared their learning in a special event for the rest of the SRES community. Their efforts culminated in a captivating showcase that enthralled the audience with laughter, imagination, and skillful storytelling.

The success of this collaborative endeavor underscores the importance of arts education in nurturing creativity, confidence, and teamwork among young learners. Both Main Street Arts and Saxtons River Elementary School are committed to providing enriching opportunities for their students, and this partnership exemplifies their dedication to fostering a well-rounded education.

Stay tuned for more collaborative ventures and inspiring performances from these two institutions as they continue to explore the boundless possibilities of arts education.