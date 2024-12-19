Springfield Rotary’s Kurn Hattin Christmas project

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Springfield Rotary Club brought Christmas to the kids at Kurn Hattin Home for Children in Westminster, Vt., on Dec. 12.

Kurn Hattin, founded in 1894, is a year-round, charitable, residential and day program home and school serving children ages 5-15, from throughout the Northeast.

For over two decades, Rotary has taken up a collection, and purchased individual gifts for the 39 children at Kurn Hattin. Often, these gifts are the only Christmas presents that the children receive.

After the distribution of the gifts, the children and staff enjoyed pizza in each of their cottages, provided by Rotary members.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.