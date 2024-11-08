Springfield Rotary Club donates books to Springfield Elementary Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Through the Rotary Ideals Literacy Project, the Springfield Rotary Club has donated a set of books to each second and third grade students at the Elm Hill School and the Union Street School in Springfield.

One book, “Andy & Elmer’s Apple Dumpling Adventure,” shares the system of beliefs of the Rotary Four-Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned? The other book,“Becky & Lin’s Apple Orchard Park,” is a story that demonstrates the idea of Rotary’s motto, “service above self.”

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.