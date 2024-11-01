Springfield Rotary Club donates books to Chester-Andover Elementary

CHESTER, Vt. – The generosity of the Springfield Rotary Club is putting new books in the hands of 50 lucky students. Through the Rotary Ideals Literacy Project, local club members donated a set of two books, “Andy & Elmer’s Apple Dumpling Adventure” and “Becky & Lin’s Apple Orchard Park,” to each second- and third-grade classroom at Chester-Andover Elementary School.

“Andy & Elmer’s Apple Dumpling Adventure,” shares the story of a young entrepreneur named Andy. With the help of a mysterious voice in his head, Andy learns the value of truth, fairness, goodwill, friendships, and doing what will benefit all who are involved while starting an apple dumpling business venture with his neighbor Elmer. The story shares the system of beliefs of The Rotary Four-Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

“Becky & Lin’s Apple Orchard Park” is a story is about Becky and Lin, who become partners to bring something new to the neighborhood. Demonstrating the idea of Rotary’s motto, “service above self,” they take on a major community project. And, inspired by their example, others in the community come together and contribute to their efforts to create something wonderful and beneficial for everyone.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.