Springfield Rotary Club awards local scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Rotary Club President Debbie Cox and scholarship committee members Jim Fog, Bob Flint, and Ed McQuaide selected Lilly Farnsworth and Marshall Simpson as winners of this year’s local scholarships. Each student will receive a $3,000 scholarship.

Farnsworth is planning to attend Roger Williams College to study architecture. Simpson is planning to attend Wheaton College to pursue a career in nursing.

Funds for the scholarship awards came from the annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale, which will return this October.