Springfield Library January youth programs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – There’s lots of things for young people to do at Springfield Town Library in January.

Every Tuesday, at 10 a.m., children 0-5 and their caregivers can have an active good time with songs, crafts, and stories at Bookworm Wiggle – a musical and interactive story time designed for our youngest library visitors.

Every Thursday, at 3:30 p.m., we have Thursday Thunder, activities for school age children on early release days. This month’s lineup is:

Jan 4. – Wind Tunnel Racers: feel the wind, be the wind. Use a straw to blow your ball down the tube racetrack. It’s trickier and sillier than you think.

Jan. 11 – Paper Chain Wall Hangers: use strips of paper to make this fun and easy wall art you can display at home.

Jan. 18 – Make a Musical Instrument: design, build, and play your own instrument with cardboard, rubber bands, strings, and who knows what else.

Jan. 25 – Legos at the Library: come build your heart out with our Legos and add your creation to our Lego Masterpiece Gallery.

Golden Dome Book Club: the January meet up for the Golden Dome Book Club will be Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 4 p.m. The Golden Dome Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of every month, and members get free copies of all books read.

Special after-hours event for teens – Friday, Jan. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Karaoke Nightmare: come perform songs you love or songs you hate – badly. Scream your heart out at this special after-hours event just for middle and high school students. Crazy costumes encouraged.

Special Evening Event, Jan. 24, 6-7 p.m., Cozy Family Storytime: kids and their grown ups are invited to a cozy evening story time with cocoa and snowy stories. Pajamas welcome.