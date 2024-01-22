Springfield hosts first drone event in Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10-3 p.m., 100 students from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut will showcase high flying skills at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield, Vt.

Twenty teams of middle and high school students from Springfield and nearby states will unite on Saturday, Jan. 27, for the Aerial Drone Competition, presented by the Robotics Education and Competition (REC) Foundation.

Through a partnership with NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense’s DSEC initiative, the REC Foundation aims to strengthen workforce opportunities and broaden STEM literacy for middle and high school students. As part of this partnership, the REC Foundation hosts a series of competitive drone events for students across the country each year.

Teams will showcase their drone piloting, programming, and communication skills throughout the day in a heart-racing competition. Students will participate in the most comprehensive and exciting drone sporting event that focuses on hands-on learning. Teams learn about drone flight principles and programming, along with enhancing communication and problem-solving skills.

Students will also expand their understanding and build interest in drone-related workforce and career opportunities.