Springfield Garden Club announces scholarship recipient

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Garden Club Scholarship Committee is very happy to announce the name the scholarship winner this year. This young woman has recently graduated from Green Mountain Union High School. She is a very impressive scholar, active in community activities, and a leader on athletic teams. She has also demonstrated a true passion for the environment.

The Springfield Garden Club is able to offer scholarships to graduating high school seniors thanks to previous Festival of Trees fundraising from generous participants and corporate sponsors. Students, in order to be considered, must be studying in the fields of forestry, horticulture, landscaping, biology, natural sciences, or environmental studies.

The winner, Olivia Bernier, is the daughter of Christopher Bernier, wildlife biologist, and Margaret Minehan, a teacher. Olivia will be attending St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. with a focus on environmental sciences. Her goal is to become an environmental educator or scientist. Olivia is interested in further exploring the science behind conservation. She has planted trees in a riparian buffer zone, worked to remove invasive honeysuckle, and spent time shadowing a bear biologist. “Participating in an influential scientific study alongside field biologists made me aware of how I could combine my passion for the outdoors with meaningful work,” says Olivia.

“The Garden Club is pleased to help students such as this move forward to achieve their dreams. Olivia will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship this year,” stated Jocelyn Zezza, scholarship chair.