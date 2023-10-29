Springfield Elks support Union Street School’s flag program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Elk’s Lodge was invited to Union Street School to recognize and celebrate the fifth grade teachers and students who promote and encourage honoring our American flag through their Flag Program.

Exalted Ruler Carolee Murchie and Americanism Chair Jackie Driscoll-Page presented to each of the nine “flag” students T-shirt uniforms, which were designed by two of the flag students and donated to the program by the Elks Lodge.

The flag program was established at Union Street School in 2000, when former employee Jerry Weeks organized a team of student to learn about the flag, flag etiquette, and to raise and lower the flag each school day. In 2018, school counselor Jan Rounds took over as the advisor to the group, as it evolved into being a student-driven program. Students in this program exemplify the characteristics of responsibility, respect, kindness, and working together. As spring approaches, the nine fifth grade students will begin to train their fourth grade replacements to continue the program.