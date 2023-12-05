Springfield Elks recognize Students of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Student of the Month program of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks recognizes young men and women for achievements in school and community life, hobbies, athletics, club, and community service. The Springfield Elks Lodge is pleased to recognize Jermaine Anders and Cameron Williams, both students of Springfield High School, as the Elks Students of the Month for September and October.

Jermaine, son of David and Desiree Anders, who is a senior, is a very conscientious student, is a great partner to his fellow students, completes his work, asks for and receives constructive feedback, and strives to improve his work. Jermaine has been a two-year participant in football, and four years in baseball. He currently works while attending school and participating in athletics.

Cameron Williams, grandson of Shawn and Diane Knight, is a junior, works hard in his classes, and takes his education seriously. He is a team player, spending afternoons training students for the Powder Puff games, serving as a team captain to the football team, participating in basketball the past three years, and most recently adding track and field to his athletic resume. Cameron currently works while attending school and participating in his extracurricular activities, and has proven to be a dependable person time and time again.